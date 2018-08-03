TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan computer manufacturer Acer has announced via press release on Aug. 29 that the company’s upcoming release of the Acer Swift 5 will be the lightest 15-inch notebook in the world.



With a market release date in Asia for November 2017, and January 2018 for North America, the company expects the model will be very popular, promising that the Swift 5 offers exceptional performance.

The Swift 5 is only 990 grams with an incredible 87 percent screen-to body ration for the 12.6-inch display, and boasts 8th generation intel core processor. The battery reportedly offers power for 10 full hours of work productivity.



Jerry Hou, the General Manager, of the Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, of Acer Inc. was quoted as saying“Acer is consistently developing new ways to engineer thin-and-light chassis designs that house the latest technology with stellar features.”

The slim sleek design is powered by a Windows 10 processor, which is an excellent choice for people who need serious computing power on the go.

A Swift 5 with a slightly reduced 14 inch screen is also hitting the market that only weighs 970 grams.

According to EndGadget, Acer also teased their upcoming Swift 7, which will likely have a release date soon. The Swift 7 is being touted as the lightest and the thinnest 14 inch laptop in the world.