TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Cheng Hsing-tse (鄭性澤), an exonerated death row convict in Taiwan, has been awarded over NT$17 million (US$550,000) by the Taichung branch of the Taiwan High Court in recompense for a miscarriage of justice involving a murder of a police officer that resulted in his wrongful imprisonment for nearly 12 years, reports said Thursday.

The ruling marked the third largest sum in compensation for victims of wrongful convictions in the justice history of Taiwan, reported the Liberty Times.

Cheng was acquitted of all charges in Nov. 2017 in a long-running case dating back to 2002, when he was accused of killing police officer Su Hsien-pi (蘇憲丕) in a gunfire exchange at a KTV parlor in Taichung. The case underwent multiple trials and retrials, including a Supreme Court ruling upholding the death sentence in 2006.

Cheng filed an application for compensation for the 4,322 days he spent in wrongful incarceration, asking for NT$5,000 (US$162) per day, which amounted to more than NT$21 million (US$678,000). The court determined he would be granted a discounted NT$4,000 (US$130) per day in recompense, the report said.

According to the verdict, Cheng had been allegedly tortured into coerced confession. He was jailed for a total of 5,233 days, including the two-year sentence he received for illegally possessing guns and ammunition.

Cheng is entitled to the compensation payment to make up for the days he was put behind bars between the age of 33 and 48, during which he suffered prolonged agony and was stripped of his personal freedom as well as opportunities to have an ordinary life, wrote the Liberty Times.