NEW YORK (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen, Adele: The charge to destigmatize postpartum depression has never before had so many high-profile sufferers willing to share their stories.

Add Serena Williams to the list. The 23-time Grand Slam champion playing in the U.S. Open took to Instagram to share her story after a loss in San Jose, California, last month. She said she has been struggling with feelings of inadequacy as a mother since the birth last September of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Developing a positive vocabulary when trying to help a friend or relative through PPD is key. Mothers who have been there and therapists who have treated new mothers suffering with it suggest keeping it simple. Say "You're not alone," or "You're a great mother and doing a great job." Things to stay away from? "Go to the gym. You'll feel better," or "Why are you sad? This should be the happiest time of your life."