TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Thursday, Aug. 30, the Ministry of Culture announced this year’s “Manga Content and Cross-Industry development and Marketing Project” awards to provide financial support for 102 domestic arts and entertainment projects to enrich the domestic animation, comics and games industry (ACG) in the country.



After accepting applications and project proposals through April and May, the ministry has selected 102 worthwhile projects that collectively will receive NT$825.7 million (US$26 million) to bolster Taiwan’s creative ACG industries.

The subsidies granted to the artists and developers have been called “Comic Counselorships” (漫畫輔導金) and are intended to stimulate these rapidly growing entertainment industries in the region.



CNA reports that the ministry received 358 project proposals this year. Of the 102 that were selected to receive the government subsidy, 64 of the “Comic Counselorships” were granted to individual artists or developers, with 16 awarded to group projects.

The remaining subsidies were awarded to applicants working in marketing, and talent cultivation for the ACG creative industries (7) and to collaborative projects that will span one or more of the ACG industries (15).

The Ministry hopes that Taiwan can become a regional hub that will attract attention and talent to further develop these rapidly developing industries.

Manga and animated series, video games, related products and related computer applications offers incredible growth potential in the coming decade, and MOST hopes to make the most of the creativity that Taiwanese young people have to offer, reports CNA.

The Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said she hopes that with government support, artists and developers can better focus their creative energies, and that Taiwan can provide a better developed platform to support and promote these industries which will improve Taiwan’s overall brand image.