TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American English teacher captured this gorgeous view of Qingshui Cliff in Taiwan's Hualien County and posted it on the social media site Reddit on Aug. 26, where it has received 132 upvotes and counting.

The photographer, 28-year-old Zach, who works as an English teacher and has lived in Taiwan for over six years, took the photo of the cliff while traveling in Hualien in May of this year.



Qingshui Cliff. (Photo by Instagram user @zach_zine)