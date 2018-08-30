TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Rick Wu (吳睿軒), the 19-year-old son of entertainer Jacky Wu (吳宗憲), announced today that borrowed the money to pay the NT$500,000 (US$16,250) he was slapped with last week for threatening to blow up Taipei City Hall on an Instagram post, and that his week-long hiatus from the entertainment industry was over.

Today on the set of the TV show "Classical Songs 2138" (金曲傳奇-無與倫比同樂會) hosted by famous Taiwanese composer Huang Kuo-lun (黃國倫), Wu said "Although my father asked me to leave the family business, I consider it a punishment for me, but it also gives me a chance at forging a new identity," reported SETN.

Wu made the following pledge:

"Starting today, I will take jobs, create and even set up my own studio under my own identity. In the future, I will no longer make my Dad tired and my sister Sandy feel sad. From now on, I will take all responsibility for myself."

Regarding the NT$500,000 fine he received for threatening to blow up Taipei City Hall on his Instragram page, which is father described as the "most serious crime in history," Wu said "The NT$500,000 fine, I believe everyone has a figure in their minds, what is reasonable and unreasonable."

As for how the 19-year-old Wu could afford the NT$500,000 fine, he said the following:

"There are a lot of people who said, where did your money come from, did your Dad help you pay? I'm really sorry, my Dad did not help me out this time, so I borrowed money from my sister. I will then gradually pay her back. No one in the family has given me any mercy this time."

Wu then disclosed that he had received a personal invitation to attend the event. As for his studies in the U.S., they will still be completed as scheduled and there are no changes currently in the works.