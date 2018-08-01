TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese writer and veteran feminist Li Ang (李昂) was refused entry to Afghanistan because she did not have a “Non Objection Certificate” (NOC) from China, reports said Thursday.

Li, 66, not to be confused with film director Ang Lee (李安), was taking part in a 12-day tour of Pakistan and Afghanistan organized by a Taiwanese travel agency when the problem occurred, the Central News Agency reported.

The Afghan embassy in Pakistan refused to give a visa to Li unless she could present the NOC from the Chinese embassy.

However, if Taiwanese travelers first apply for a visa from the Afghan embassies in Japan or South Korea, no NOC will be required, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

Li reportedly accused China of bullying, and of trying to force Taiwanese to apply for their Afghan visa in Beijing, in order to underline China’s claims that the island is part of its territory, CNA reported.

MOFA said it had consulted the Afghan embassies in Japan and South Korea on Wednesday and indirectly inquired about the situation at other embassies, and it seemed like it was only in Pakistan that the NOC from China was required.

While demanding an NOC was a relatively common practice on the Indian subcontinent, in particular in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, only the Afghan embassy in Pakistan required that Taiwanese applicants submit one from the Chinese embassy, MOFA said.

Once Li’s tour group returned to Taiwan, MOFA and the travel agency would contact each other to work out the problem, CNA reported.

Li is one of the pioneers of Taiwan’s women’s rights movement. In 1983, she published the most prominent of her almost 20 books, the novel “The Butcher’s Wife,” which would be translated into several languages.