TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – One of the largest shopping complexes in Thailand – the Emporium -- on Aug. 29 announced plans to introduce products from Taiwan in collaboration with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

Owned by The Mall Group, Emporium is located on Sukhumvit Road, a prime district in Bangkok that includes some of the country's fanciest department stores. It has become a must-visit for tourists, boasting 4.2 million members of its loyalty program and collecting an annual revenue of NT$50 billion (US$1.6 billion), reports Liberty Times.

TAITRA will help build a presence for Taiwanese brands spotlighting cultural and electronic products, as well as popular restaurants in Emsphere – the new annex mall of the Emporium shopping hub designed with innovative concepts and slated for opening in 2022, TAITRA pointed out.

According to Kriengsak Tantiphipop, CEO of the Emporium Group, Taiwanese brands currently available at the department store include iThinking animal-styled decorative pieces, Y Studio brass stationery, Pega D&E desk lamps, and more.

The company intends to bring in more brands from Taiwan, which is known for its design prowess and techniques in making creative merchandise, Tantiphipop added.

TAITRA has been holding exhibitions showcasing Taiwan and Taiwanese companies in Southeast Asian countries in line with the New Southbound Policy since last year, providing networking opportunities for industries ranging from green energy, electronics, smart city applications, and biotech, to food and culture industries. The exhibition in Bangkok is being held on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, reported Liberty Times.

iThinking products (Photo by iThinking website)



Y Studio brass stationery (Photo by Y Studeio website)