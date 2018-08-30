TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese TV station TBS caused a stir by incorrectly labeling Taiwanese athlete Hank Yang (楊俊瀚) as representing "China" during its broadcast of the 200m final at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia on Aug. 29.

The error led to significant online confusion and condemnation, with many Japanese viewers voicing their discontent online.

Yang was pipped to the post by Japan's Yuki Koike, losing by just 0.002 seconds to take home silver. Yang finished in a time of 20.23 seconds, recording a new national record.

During the race, TBS's graphic overlay incorrectly read Yang as competing for "China", instead of Taiwan's frequently used international sporting title "Chinese Taipei."



(Image courtesy of Twitter user “NAGAYAMAHIDEKI”)

Not before too long, a host of disappointed and confused viewers conveyed their discontent on social media.

One Japanese netizen described TBS's error as "rude to both Hank Yang and Taiwan".

"楊俊瀚 does not come from #China!! He comes from #Taiwan" read another Tweet.

Another Japanese-tweet bluntly said "Taiwan is not China".

Other Japanese netizens were confused about the error, and left perplexed by the oversight.