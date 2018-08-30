Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 100 000 001—2 3 0 Kansas City 022 320 00x—9 12 1

Fulmer, Farmer (4), Coleman (5), Stumpf (6), Alcantara (7), Jimenez (8) and Greiner; D.Duffy, Flynn (7), Hammel (8), W.Peralta (9) and Butera. W_D.Duffy 8-11. L_Fulmer 3-10. HRs_Detroit, Mahtook (5). Kansas City, Gordon (10), Mondesi (6).

Oakland 003 000 100—4 9 1 Houston 200 200 001—5 8 0

Cahill, Kelley (4), Dull (5), Trivino (7), Rodney (8), Familia (9) and Phegley; Keuchel, Peacock (7), Sipp (7), J.Smith (7), Osuna (9) and Stassi, Maldonado. W_Osuna 2-2. L_Familia 8-5. HRs_Houston, White (10).

Chicago 020 100 100—4 6 0 New York 000 010 000—1 6 0

Lopez, Cedeno (8), J.Fry (9) and K.Smith; Sabathia, Green (7), Cole (8), Kahnle (9) and Au.Romine. W_Lopez 5-9. L_Sabathia 7-5. Sv_J.Fry (4). HRs_Chicago, LaMarre (2).

Minnesota 001 010 200—4 9 1 Cleveland 200 010 000—3 8 0

Stewart, May (5), Rogers (7), Hildenberger (9) and Astudillo; Plutko, O.Perez (6), C.Allen (7), T.Olson (8), Cimber (9) and Gomes. W_May 3-0. L_C.Allen 4-6. Sv_Hildenberger (5). HRs_Minnesota, Astudillo (1).

Toronto 130 001 000— 5 13 4 Baltimore 000 142 03x—10 13 0

Borucki, Barnes (5), Tepera (6), Clippard (7), Giles (8), Mayza (8) and Martin, Jansen; Cobb, Gilmartin (6), M.Castro (7), P.Fry (8), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Gilmartin 1-0. L_Barnes 2-2. Sv_Givens (5). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (21), Pillar (11), Travis (11). Baltimore, Jones (14), Mancini (20).

INTERLEAGUE Seattle 100 000 020—3 9 1 San Diego 214 010 00x—8 13 1

E.Ramirez, Elias (4) and Zunino, Herrmann; Lucchesi, Wingenter (7), Brewer (8), Stammen (8), J.Castillo (9) and Hedges. W_Lucchesi 7-7. L_E.Ramirez 1-3. HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (17), Margot (7).

Miami 012 010 110— 6 9 1 Boston 011 001 110x—14 16 0

Richards, Rucinski (6), Conley (7), Steckenrider (7), Guerra (7), Graves (8) and Realmuto, Holaday; Price, Velazquez (4), Thornburg (7), Brasier (8), Pomeranz (9) and Leon, Swihart. W_Thornburg 2-0. L_Conley 3-4. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (16), Dean (3). Boston, Betts (28), Nunez (9).

Tampa Bay 301 220 000—8 12 0 Atlanta 300 000 020—5 11 1

D.Castillo, Beeks (3), Roe (6), Kolarek (7), Kittredge (8), Alvarado (8) and Sucre; Newcomb, L.Jackson (5), S.Freeman (7), Biddle (9) and Flowers. W_Beeks 4-1. L_Newcomb 11-7. Sv_Alvarado (6). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (25), Pham (2). Atlanta, Camargo (14).

Los Angeles 001 100 010—3 4 1 Texas 000 000 001—1 5 0

Wood, Alexander (8), Maeda (9) and Grandal; Minor, Claudio (7), Gearrin (8), Leclerc (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Wood 8-6. L_Minor 10-7. Sv_Maeda (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Machado (8), Grandal (22), Bellinger (21).

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 000 001 000 00—1 8 1 Chicago 000 000 100 01—2 10 1

(11 innings)

deGrom, Lugo (9), Blevins (10), Sewald (11), Zamora (11) and Kevin Plawecki; Hamels, Brandon Kintzler (6), De La Rosa (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Strop (9), Cishek (10), Chavez (11) and Victor Caratini. W_Chavez 5-2. L_Sewald 0-5.

New York 400 000 402—10 16 0 Chicago 010 000 002— 3 6 1

Vargas, Oswalt (6), Bashlor (7), D.Smith (8), Rhame (9) and Kevin Plawecki; Mills, R.Rosario (6), Brandon Kintzler (7), Norwood (9) and Willson Contreras. W_Vargas 5-8. L_Mills 0-1. HRs_New York, Frazier (16). Chicago, Caratini (1).

Washington 004 011 000—6 10 0 Philadelphia 020 040 11x—8 9 0

G.Gonzalez, Cordero (6), Collins (7), Suero (8) and Wieters, Kieboom; Arrieta, L.Garcia (4), Arano (6), Neris (6), Dominguez (7), Neshek (8), Avilan (8), Hunter (8) and Ramos. W_Dominguez 2-5. L_Cordero 1-1. Sv_Hunter (3). HRs_Washington, Soto (16), Turner (16), Rendon (18). Philadelphia, Santana (20).

Milwaukee 200 031 410 2—13 22 0 Cincinnati 110 143 010 1—12 14 1

(10 innings)

F.Peralta, Hader (5), Ta.Williams (6), Burnes (7), Soria (8), Jeffress (9) and Pina, Kratz; Harvey, Romano (5), Lorenzen (6), D.Hernandez (7), Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9), Stephens (10) and Barnhart. W_Jeffress 7-1. L_R.Iglesias 2-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Moustakas (5), Yelich (26), Aguilar (30), Schoop (3). Cincinnati, Hamilton (4), Suarez (30), Lorenzen (4), Dixon (3), Barnhart (9).

Pittsburgh 000 020 000—2 10 1 St. Louis 000 000 000—0 5 2

Tr.Williams, E.Santana (7), Kela (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Mikolas, Shreve (6), Leone (7), Cecil (8), C.Martinez (9) and Molina. W_Tr.Williams 11-9. L_Mikolas 13-4. Sv_Vazquez (28).

Arizona 001 200 000—3 5 0 San Francisco 000 000 010—1 3 1

Godley, Bradley (8), Chafin (9), Boxberger (9) and Avila; D.Rodriguez, Strickland (6), Moronta (7), Dyson (8), Blach (9) and Hundley. W_Godley 14-7. L_D.Rodriguez 6-2. Sv_Boxberger (30). HRs_Arizona, Souza Jr. (4).