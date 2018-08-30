  1. Home
2018/08/30 12:50
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 114 444 108 151 .340
JMartinez Bos 126 483 99 163 .337
Altuve Hou 112 440 69 144 .327
Segura Sea 122 501 81 159 .317
Trout LAA 114 389 87 121 .311
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Merrifield KC 129 508 64 156 .307
Brantley Cle 119 477 74 144 .302
Andujar NYY 122 470 69 141 .300
MDuffy TB 112 436 48 130 .298
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 28.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 111; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 90; Bregman, Houston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Lowrie, Oakland, 83; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Stanton, New York, 82; NCruz, Seattle, 81.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; Sale, Boston, 12-4; 2 tied at 12-5.