  1. Home
  2. World

No going home for many Hondurans deported back to brutality

By  Associated Press
2018/08/30 12:01
In this July 27, 2018 photo, 15-year-old Jus, who did not want to give his last name for security reasons, works on composing songs at the shelter whe

In this July 27, 2018 photo, 15-year-old Jus, who did not want to give his last name for security reasons, works on composing songs at the shelter whe

In this Aug. 2, 2018 photo, family members of slain Ronald Blanco clean his blood from the alleyway of the Japon neighborhood where the Barrio 18 gang

In this Aug. 2, 2018 photo, family members of slain Ronald Blanco clean his blood from the alleyway of the Japon neighborhood where the Barrio 18 gang

In this July 9, 2018 photo, a woman breaks down crying on the perimeter of a crime scene where her only son Javier Antonio Santos, 18, was killed duri

In this July 9, 2018 photo, a woman breaks down crying on the perimeter of a crime scene where her only son Javier Antonio Santos, 18, was killed duri

In this July 1, 2018 photo, a man who prefers not to give his name for fear or gang member retaliation, wraps a shirt around his forehead to protect h

In this July 1, 2018 photo, a man who prefers not to give his name for fear or gang member retaliation, wraps a shirt around his forehead to protect h

In this July 1, 2018 photo, Larissa and her husband eat a lunch of fish on his break from a construction job in the department of Yojoa, Honduras. The

In this July 1, 2018 photo, Larissa and her husband eat a lunch of fish on his break from a construction job in the department of Yojoa, Honduras. The

In this July 4, 2018 photo, a military police officer looks at a notebook found hidden inside a public bus, as he searches several men who were the bu

In this July 4, 2018 photo, a military police officer looks at a notebook found hidden inside a public bus, as he searches several men who were the bu

In this July 11, 2018 photo, police investigators use a body bag to keep dry in the rain, as a colleague recovers a body in an area where construction

In this July 11, 2018 photo, police investigators use a body bag to keep dry in the rain, as a colleague recovers a body in an area where construction

In this July 26, 2018 photo, people watch the gay beauty contest coined "Our Beauty" at a disco club in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. LGBTI organizations in

In this July 26, 2018 photo, people watch the gay beauty contest coined "Our Beauty" at a disco club in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. LGBTI organizations in

In this July 4, 2018 photo, military police frisk and search passengers traveling on public bus, at the entrance to the Rivera Hernandez neighborhood,

In this July 4, 2018 photo, military police frisk and search passengers traveling on public bus, at the entrance to the Rivera Hernandez neighborhood,

In this July 14, 2018 photo, police investigators and forensic workers stand over the body of 18-year-old Cristian Orellana after he was killed alongs

In this July 14, 2018 photo, police investigators and forensic workers stand over the body of 18-year-old Cristian Orellana after he was killed alongs

In this July 30, 2018 photo, 18-year-old Alexis cuts another youth's hair inside the shelter where they live which takes in deported migrant youths wh

In this July 30, 2018 photo, 18-year-old Alexis cuts another youth's hair inside the shelter where they live which takes in deported migrant youths wh

In this July 24, 2018 photo, a military police officer frisks men for weapons and drugs inside a bar located at the market in a high-crime area of Com

In this July 24, 2018 photo, a military police officer frisks men for weapons and drugs inside a bar located at the market in a high-crime area of Com

In this July 4, 2018 photo, child migrants traveling with their parents line up to get on a bus destined for Guatemala City as they make their way to

In this July 4, 2018 photo, child migrants traveling with their parents line up to get on a bus destined for Guatemala City as they make their way to

In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, a mat with cartoon images explaining different human rights covers the floor at a shelter that takes in deported migrant y

In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, a mat with cartoon images explaining different human rights covers the floor at a shelter that takes in deported migrant y

In this Aug. 2, 2018 photo, the body of Ronald Blanco is wrapped in a sheet after being recovered by the national police in an alleyway of the Japon n

In this Aug. 2, 2018 photo, the body of Ronald Blanco is wrapped in a sheet after being recovered by the national police in an alleyway of the Japon n

In this July 24, 2018 photo, clothing is displayed for sale at the Comayaguela market where military police patrol in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The marke

In this July 24, 2018 photo, clothing is displayed for sale at the Comayaguela market where military police patrol in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The marke

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — They cannot go home again.

For many Honduran deportees, home means a return to the brutality that sent them fleeing north in the first place.

In the neighborhoods where they grew up, corpses are dumped unceremoniously at construction sites, and carted off in body bags like loads of potatoes. Heavily armed police patrol from the back of pickup trucks, stopping to frisk pedestrians for weapons, drugs or other signs they belong to gangs.

At home, a grieving woman with a household broom tries to wash rivers of blood from the alleyway where her kin was slain.

For these deportees, home is a neighborhood ruled by murderous gangs who extort money and demand that young men join their ranks — killing those who refuse to obey.

They cannot go back home, so many seek refuge at a shelter for troubled youth in the capital, Tegucigalpa, where their stories echo each other.

Alexis, 18, arrived at the shelter two years ago after being deported from Mexico. He says gangsters had threatened him repeatedly because he wouldn't join them, and finally his mother told him he had to run.

Salm, 14, left home after gang members threatened to kill him for refusing to join. He was in a shelter in Nicaragua for a while, but then that country sent him back.

Jus, 15, fled after his father was murdered. He was deported from Guatemala.

"I can't go back to where I was born," Jus says. "In any case, I don't have any family there any longer."

The Associated Press is not publishing the location of the refuge or the full names of its residents for safety reasons.

Many deported families no longer have a home. They sold everything to pay for a trip north and now find themselves without shelter — and the additional burden of a debt they cannot pay.

A woman named Larissa, her husband and their two children left home after the Mara Salvatrucha gang tried to recruit her 14-year-old son; when her boy refused to join, they beat him, kicking him in the face and breaking his nose.

Years earlier, her husband was shot 14 times by gang members for failing to make an extortion payment, but survived. Three of her cousins were not so lucky. They were recruited by gangs, and all died young.

"They say that those who take that path get killed," Larissa said, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety. "That's what happened to them."

The family was deported from Mexico and lived with relatives in Honduras' countryside, where Larissa's husband worked in construction to save for another trip north. She didn't dare move back to her hometown, El Progreso, though she did risk a visit to get a copy of the police report she had made about the gang. She hoped it will help the family gain asylum in the United States. She said they will try "when things are calm and they're not taking kids away."

Days later they left Honduras to try to reach the United States again.

In Tegucigalpa, the kids remain at home as long as they can. On a recent day, smiling boys with toy submachine guns play cops and gangsters, pausing when asked which side they are on: police, they say.

Today it is a game. One day, those boys may have to make a real-life decision: whether to join a gang, or to flee their homes.