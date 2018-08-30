TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a week of being pounded by torrential rain including a "rain bomb" that struck on Tuesday (Aug. 28), a sink hole suddenly opened up on a busy street in Kaohsiung yesterday, partially swallowing a car in the process.

Yesterday afternoon, as a small silver sedan drove over the zebra crossing at a busy intersection in Kaohsiung, a sinkhole unexpectedly opened up and the front end of the vehicle suddenly plunged into it.

A netizen on the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) wrote that a patch of pavement at the intersection of Heping Road and Yixing Road already had a depression and cones surrounding it. All of a sudden, the pavement collapsed into a sinkhole, sucking the cones and part of the car into it.



(Photo from 爆料公社)

Fortunately, the driver managed to crawl out of his car and no one was injured. The police were notified and swiftly arrived on the scene.

The owner of the car, surnamed Hsu (徐), told Now News that he had stopped at the stop light with his son also in the car. Suddenly, Hsu and his son could both feel the frontend of the car slowly sinking and so they both quickly climbed out of the vehicle. ​



(Photo from 爆料公社)

Hsu said that although his son had hit his head on the windshield, he fortunately did not sustain any serious injuries.



(Photo from 爆料公社)

Netizens started to make comments as images of the sinkhole started to sink in:

"This road had been resurfaced only a few years ago."

"It has been raining heavily for many days. There should be a lot of unseen loss to the roadbed. People should drive carefully."

"The government should be scolded! Laying down a piece of rotten road! I don't blame the government for flooding, but the potholes in the asphalt are a manmade disaster."

"This is ridiculous, that hole is huge!"



(Photo from 爆料公社)



(Photo from 爆料公社)



(Photo from 爆料公社)



(Photo from 爆料公社)



(Photo from 爆料公社)



(Photo from 爆料公社)