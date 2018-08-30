Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|000
|001—2
|3
|0
|Kansas City
|022
|320
|00x—9
|12
|1
Fulmer, Farmer (4), Coleman (5), Stumpf (6), Alcantara (7), Jimenez (8) and Greiner; Duffy, Flynn (7), Hammel (8), Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Duffy 8-11. L_Fulmer 3-10. HRs_Detroit, Mahtook (5). Kansas City, Gordon (10), Mondesi (6).
___
|Oakland
|003
|000
|100—4
|9
|1
|Houston
|200
|200
|001—5
|8
|0
Cahill, Kelley (4), Dull (5), Trivino (7), Rodney (8), Familia (9) and Phegley; Keuchel, Peacock (7), Sipp (7), J.Smith (7), Osuna (9) and Stassi, Maldonado. W_Osuna 2-2. L_Familia 8-5. HRs_Houston, White (10).
___
|Chicago
|020
|100
|100—4
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
Lopez, Cedeno (8), J.Fry (9) and K.Smith; Sabathia, Green (7), Cole (8), Kahnle (9) and Au.Romine. W_Lopez 5-9. L_Sabathia 7-5. Sv_J.Fry (4). HRs_Chicago, LaMarre (2).
___
|Minnesota
|001
|010
|200—4
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|200
|010
|000—3
|8
|0
Stewart, May (5), Rogers (7), Hildenberger (9) and Astudillo; Plutko, Perez (6), C.Allen (7), T.Olson (8), Cimber (9) and Gomes. W_May 3-0. L_C.Allen 4-6. Sv_Hildenberger (5). HRs_Minnesota, Astudillo (1).
___
|Toronto
|130
|001
|000—
|5
|13
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|142
|03x—10
|13
|0
Borucki, Barnes (5), Tepera (6), Clippard (7), Giles (8), Mayza (8) and Martin, Jansen; Cobb, Gilmartin (6), M.Castro (7), P.Fry (8), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Gilmartin 1-0. L_Barnes 2-2. Sv_Givens (5). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (21), Pillar (11), Travis (11). Baltimore, Jones (14), Mancini (20).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|100
|000
|020—3
|9
|1
|San Diego
|214
|010
|00x—8
|13
|1
E.Ramirez, Elias (4) and Zunino, Herrmann; Lucchesi, Wingenter (7), Brewer (8), Stammen (8), Castillo (9) and Hedges. W_Lucchesi 7-7. L_E.Ramirez 1-3. HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (17), Margot (7).
___
|Miami
|012
|010
|110—
|6
|9
|1
|Boston
|011
|001
|110x—14
|16
|0
Richards, Rucinski (6), Conley (7), Steckenrider (7), Guerra (7), Graves (8) and Realmuto, Holaday; Price, Velazquez (4), Thornburg (7), Brasier (8), Pomeranz (9) and Leon, Swihart. W_Thornburg 2-0. L_Conley 3-4. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (16), Dean (3). Boston, Betts (28), Nunez (9).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|100
|010—3
|4
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
Wood, Alexander (8), Maeda (9) and Grandal; Minor, Claudio (7), Gearrin (8), Leclerc (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Wood 8-6. L_Minor 10-7. Sv_Maeda (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Machado (8), Grandal (22), Bellinger (21).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|00—1
|8
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|01—2
|10
|1
deGrom, Lugo (9), Blevins (10), Sewald (11), Zamora (11) and Kevin Plawecki; Hamels, Brandon Kintzler (6), De La Rosa (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Strop (9), Cishek (10), Chavez (11) and Victor Caratini. W_Chavez 5-2. L_Sewald 0-5.
___
|New York
|400
|000
|402—10
|16
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|002—
|3
|6
|1
Vargas, Oswalt (6), Bashlor (7), D.Smith (8), Rhame (9) and Kevin Plawecki; Mills, R.Rosario (6), Brandon Kintzler (7), Norwood (9) and Willson Contreras. W_Vargas 5-8. L_Mills 0-1. HRs_New York, Frazier (16). Chicago, Caratini (1).
___
|Washington
|004
|011
|000—6
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|020
|040
|11x—8
|9
|0
G.Gonzalez, Cordero (6), Collins (7), Suero (8) and Wieters, Kieboom; Arrieta, L.Garcia (4), Arano (6), Neris (6), Dominguez (7), Neshek (8), Avilan (8), Hunter (8) and Ramos. W_Dominguez 2-5. L_Cordero 1-1. Sv_Hunter (3). HRs_Washington, Soto (16), Turner (16), Rendon (18). Philadelphia, Santana (20).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|000—2
|10
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|2
T.Williams, E.Santana (7), Kela (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Mikolas, Shreve (6), Leone (7), Cecil (8), C.Martinez (9) and Molina. W_T.Williams 11-9. L_Mikolas 13-4. Sv_Vazquez (28).