TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Starting Sept. 3, Netflix will premiere a new original TV series for audiences about the lives of two young Taiwanese women who swap homes and lives between San Francisco and Taipei.

The first season of “A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities” directed by Tien-Yun Yeh, will run 20 episodes, and tells a story of culture clashes, and personal growth. The series will provide audiences in over 190 countries of the world with a view into the culture of Taiwan, and the life of Taiwanese-Americans in California.

According to reports, the show centers around two characters, a young woman in Taipei looking for adventure and love on her first trip outside of the country, and a young Taiwanese-American lady that wants to discover her cultural heritage in Taiwan.

The two lead roles will be played by Tammy Cheng and Peggy Tseng.

“The two cities are like two characters, and just as integral as the human characters in the series,” says a report at Earn the Necklace.

Most of the shooting in Taipei is reportedly centered around the Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area of the city.

Netflix continues to impress with localized content geared to providing global audiences with a taste of regional cultures and cinematic styles.

The Netflix original premieres internationally on Monday, Sept.3, and 20 different language subtitles will be available for audiences around the world to enjoy the uniquely Taiwanese offering.

In Taiwan, “A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities” will be broadcast on local TV network PTS every Saturday night at 9 p.m., starting Sept.1.

Netflix also recently announced a forthcoming feature length film called “Tigertail,” to be directed by Alan Yang, that will explore the intergenerational story of a Taiwanese family, and younger generations growing up in the United States.

View a promotional music video for the series, featuring the official theme song "Love Yourself" by artist One-Fang below.