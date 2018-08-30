  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Malaysian celeb promotes Taiwan as Muslim tourist destination in video

Famed Malaysian actress Mira Filzah called the journey to Taiwan unforgettable  

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/30 11:09
Malaysian actress Mira Filzah (Photo by FB Mira Filzah)

Malaysian actress Mira Filzah (Photo by FB Mira Filzah)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The representative office of Taiwan's Tourism Bureau in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 29 released a video promoting Taiwan tourism starring Malaysian online celebrities Mira Filzah, Yasmin Redzuan, Sharifah Rose, and Aisha Liyana in a cinema at Mid Valley City.

Mira Filzah, who has been appointed as the ambassador in Malaysia and Brunei to pitch for Taiwan as a choice destination for Muslim travelers, joined the other three celebs in shooting the video on a trip to Taiwan. Their itinerary included Taipei Grand Mosque, Yangmingshan, Xinyi Commercial District, Ximending, Shilin Night Market, theme parks, and leisure farms.

The clip will start airing in the fourth quarter this year across TV channels, cinemas, outdoor LED display screens, and internet platforms in Malaysia and Brunei, reported CNA.

The stars will also attend the travel expo taking place in Malaysia next month to market the charisma of Taiwan as the best travel destination for Muslims in Asia.  

Mira Filzah, 25, an actress, TV host, and model, has over 3 million Instagram followers and is an icon in the Muslim world. Impressed at what Taiwan had to offer during the trip, she recounted the many tourist spots that blew her mind and described the country as a "hidden gem of Asia," wrote CNA.

Taiwan saw over 530,000 arrivals from Malaysia and Brunei combined, Muslims accounting for 10 percent of the visitors, a testimony to the vast tourism potential of the regions, noted representative Anne Hung (洪慧珠) of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia.

A growing number of young Muslims appear to prefer a travel experience that can satiate their needs spanning shopping, dining, and outdoor activities – which the Muslim-friendly Taiwan boasts, remarked Hung.
Mira Filzah
Yasmin Redzuan
Sharifah Rose
Aisha Liyana
Malaysia
Brunei
Taipei Grand Mosque

RELATED ARTICLES

Malaysia PM says 'great wall of China in Kuantan' must come down
Malaysia PM says 'great wall of China in Kuantan' must come down
2018/08/28 14:14
Malaysia bans foreigners from Forest City project after overwhelming international presale
Malaysia bans foreigners from Forest City project after overwhelming international presale
2018/08/27 19:43
Malaysia’s Mahathir shuts down suggestion of visa-free entry for Chinese tourists
Malaysia’s Mahathir shuts down suggestion of visa-free entry for Chinese tourists
2018/08/22 14:57
Malaysian leader tours Alibaba, meets Jack Ma on China visit
Malaysian leader tours Alibaba, meets Jack Ma on China visit
2018/08/19 08:12
AP Interview: Malaysia's Mahathir aims to scrap China deals
AP Interview: Malaysia's Mahathir aims to scrap China deals
2018/08/13 13:40