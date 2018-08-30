TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The representative office of Taiwan's Tourism Bureau in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 29 released a video promoting Taiwan tourism starring Malaysian online celebrities Mira Filzah, Yasmin Redzuan, Sharifah Rose, and Aisha Liyana in a cinema at Mid Valley City.

Mira Filzah, who has been appointed as the ambassador in Malaysia and Brunei to pitch for Taiwan as a choice destination for Muslim travelers, joined the other three celebs in shooting the video on a trip to Taiwan. Their itinerary included Taipei Grand Mosque, Yangmingshan, Xinyi Commercial District, Ximending, Shilin Night Market, theme parks, and leisure farms.

The clip will start airing in the fourth quarter this year across TV channels, cinemas, outdoor LED display screens, and internet platforms in Malaysia and Brunei, reported CNA.

The stars will also attend the travel expo taking place in Malaysia next month to market the charisma of Taiwan as the best travel destination for Muslims in Asia.



Mira Filzah, 25, an actress, TV host, and model, has over 3 million Instagram followers and is an icon in the Muslim world. Impressed at what Taiwan had to offer during the trip, she recounted the many tourist spots that blew her mind and described the country as a "hidden gem of Asia," wrote CNA.

Taiwan saw over 530,000 arrivals from Malaysia and Brunei combined, Muslims accounting for 10 percent of the visitors, a testimony to the vast tourism potential of the regions, noted representative Anne Hung (洪慧珠) of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia.

A growing number of young Muslims appear to prefer a travel experience that can satiate their needs spanning shopping, dining, and outdoor activities – which the Muslim-friendly Taiwan boasts, remarked Hung.



