|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|114
|444
|108
|151
|.340
|JMartinez Bos
|126
|483
|99
|163
|.337
|Altuve Hou
|112
|440
|69
|144
|.327
|Segura Sea
|122
|501
|81
|159
|.317
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Trout LAA
|114
|389
|87
|121
|.311
|MSmith TB
|116
|374
|50
|115
|.307
|Merrifield KC
|129
|508
|64
|156
|.307
|Brantley Cle
|119
|477
|74
|144
|.302
|MDuffy TB
|111
|432
|47
|130
|.301
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 28.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 111; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 90; Bregman, Houston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Lowrie, Oakland, 83; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Stanton, New York, 82; NCruz, Seattle, 81.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; Sale, Boston, 12-4; 2 tied at 12-5.