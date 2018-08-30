TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Office of the President of Taiwan said that China's recent initiative to force international companies to list Taiwan as being part of China is detrimental to international stability and security on Aug. 29, reported CNA.

Sidney Lin (林鶴明), a spokesperson for the Presidential Office called yesterday for the international community to band together to curb China's increasingly aggressive intervention into the business practices of independent companies.

The comments come after China's recent efforts to pressure and threaten international companies to list Taiwan as part of China. Most prominently, China's airline administrative body demanded 34 international airlines list Taiwan as "Taiwan, China" or face punitive action from the "relevant cyber-security authorities".

The move led to prominent airlines from Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and Vietnam to conform to the demand, and resulted in significant outrange. Protests were held in Canada, public outrage from lawmakers in the U.S., and indecision in response to public discontent in Japan.

Most notably, the White House characterizing China's efforts to force U.S. companies to comply to Chinese standards as "Orwellian nonsense."

Lin said that the international community has noticed China's increased military presence in Southeast Asia and its efforts to "threaten" private enterprises.

Lin added that China's efforts are causing international doubts about international stability and security, reported CNA.

In response to this, Lin urged the international community to work together to safeguard national freedom and democracy, and to take steps to maintain regional security.

Lin's comments are to some extent prompted by United Airlines' recent side-stepping of China's demand to list Taiwan as part of China, by listing location in the region according to currency, not country.