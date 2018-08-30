|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|92
|42
|.687
|—
|New York
|84
|49
|.632
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|70
|62
|.530
|21
|Toronto
|60
|72
|.455
|31
|Baltimore
|39
|94
|.293
|52½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|75
|57
|.568
|—
|Minnesota
|62
|70
|.470
|13
|Chicago
|53
|80
|.398
|22½
|Detroit
|53
|80
|.398
|22½
|Kansas City
|42
|91
|.316
|33½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|51
|.617
|—
|Oakland
|80
|54
|.597
|2½
|Seattle
|74
|59
|.556
|8
|Los Angeles
|64
|69
|.481
|18
|Texas
|58
|75
|.436
|24
___
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 12, Toronto 5
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4
Oakland 4, Houston 3
Kansas City 6, Detroit 2
Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
|Wednesday's Games
Houston 5, Oakland 4
Kansas City 9, Detroit 2
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Boston 14, Miami 6
Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-7), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-8) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.