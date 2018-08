BC-TEN--US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Wednesday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Second Round

Karen Khachanov (27), Russia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 7-5, 6-0, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem (9), Austria, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 0-0, ret.

Kevin Anderson (5), South Africa, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Juan Martin del Potro (3), Argentina, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Fernando Verdasco (31), Spain, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Borna Coric (20), Croatia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (15), Greece, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Milos Raonic (25), Canada, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3.

Venus Williams (16), United States, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.

Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-2, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens (3), United States, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Daria Gavrilova (25), Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Barbora Strycova (23), Czech Republic, def. Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino, Spain, 6-0, 6-1.

Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-2, 6-0.

Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, def. Julia Goerges (9), Germany, 7-6 (10), 6-3.

Anastasija Sevastova (19), Latvia, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Qiang Wang, China, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (7), Ukraine, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Jurgen Melzer, Austria and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany and Purav Raja, India, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Austin Krajicek, United States and Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel and Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan, 6-3, 6-4.

Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (9), France, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Simone Bolelli, Italy and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Max Mirnyi, Belarus and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Philipp Petzschner, Germany and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Jonathan Eysseric, France and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-1, 6-2.

Robin Haase, Netherlands and Matwe Middelkoop (14), Netherlands, def. Donald Young, United States and Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (10), Spain, def. Patrick Kypson, United States and Danny Thomas, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Ryan Harrison, United States and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Daniel Nestor, Canada and Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia and Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Ken Skupski, Britain and Neal Skupski, Britain, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (6), Netherlands, def. Antonio Sancic, Croatia and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (8), South Africa, def. Lukas Lacko, Slovakia and John Millman, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan and Mackenzie Mcdonald, United States, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-2.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Benoit Paire, France and Hugo Nys, France, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Marcel Granollers, Spain and Ivan Dodig (11), Croatia, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Rohan Bopanna (15), India, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Matthew Ebden, Australia and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia and Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Katerina Bondarenko, Ukraine and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Laura Siegemund, Germany and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Su-Wei Hsieh, Taiwan and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-3.

Monique Adamczak, Australia and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Caty McNally, United States and Whitney Osuigwe, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine and Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Irina Khromacheva, Russia and Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, def. Ana Isabel Medina Garrigues, Spain and Arantxa Parra Santonja, Spain, 6-4, 6-0.

Asia Muhammad, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (8), United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5.

Christina McHale, United States and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Zhaoxuan Yang, China and Hao-Ching Chan (10), Taiwan, def. Alison Riske, United States and Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia and Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, def. Alize Cornet, France and Irina Maria Bara, Romania, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang, China, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan and Ying-Ying Duan, China, def. Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-3, 6-1.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia and Magda Linette, Poland, def. Anastassia Rodionova, Australia and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus and Lesley Kerkhove, Netherlands, def. Abigail Spears, United States and Alicja Rosolska (12), Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Raquel Atawo (14), United States, def. Michaella Krajicek, Netherlands and Pauline Parmentier, France, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 7-5.