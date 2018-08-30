  1. Home
2018/08/30 07:17
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
JMartinez Bos 125 479 98 162 .338
Betts Bos 113 440 105 148 .336
Altuve Hou 112 440 69 144 .327
Segura Sea 122 501 81 159 .317
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 114 389 87 121 .311
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Merrifield KC 129 508 64 156 .307
Brantley Cle 118 473 74 144 .304
MDuffy TB 111 432 47 130 .301
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 110; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 89; Bregman, Houston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 85; Lowrie, Oakland, 83; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Stanton, New York, 82; NCruz, Seattle, 81.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; Sale, Boston, 12-4; 2 tied at 12-5.