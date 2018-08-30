WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is leaving open the possibility that he could "instantly" restart military exercises with South Korea, following his suspension of major drills as a goodwill gesture to North Korea.

Trump made the comment in a series of tweets Wednesday that primarily took aim at China, blaming it for lack of progress on getting North Korea to end its nuclear program.

He says China is pressuring the North and providing it aid, which he says is not helpful.

But he is signaling that the U.S. has its own means of exerting pressure on Pyongyang. Trump says that while there's no reason to be spending on military exercises at this time, he could restart them if he chooses, and if he does, "they will be far bigger than ever before."