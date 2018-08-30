Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|000
|001—2
|3
|0
|Kansas City
|022
|320
|00x—9
|12
|1
Fulmer, Farmer (4), Coleman (5), Stumpf (6), Alcantara (7), Jimenez (8) and Greiner; Duffy, Flynn (7), Hammel (8), Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Duffy 8-11. L_Fulmer 3-10. HRs_Detroit, Mahtook (5). Kansas City, Gordon (10), Mondesi (6).
|Oakland
|003
|000
|100—4
|9
|1
|Houston
|200
|200
|001—5
|8
|0
Cahill, Kelley (4), Dull (5), Trivino (7), Rodney (8), Familia (9) and Phegley; Keuchel, Peacock (7), Sipp (7), J.Smith (7), Osuna (9) and Stassi, Maldonado. W_Osuna 2-2. L_Familia 8-5. HRs_Houston, White (10).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|00—1
|8
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|01—2
|10
|1
deGrom, Lugo (9), Blevins (10), Sewald (11), Zamora (11) and Kevin Plawecki; Hamels, Brandon Kintzler (6), De La Rosa (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Strop (9), Cishek (10), Chavez (11) and Victor Caratini. W_Chavez 5-2. L_Sewald 0-5.
|New York
|400
|000
|402—10
|16
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|002—
|3
|6
|1
Vargas, Oswalt (6), Bashlor (7), D.Smith (8), Rhame (9) and Kevin Plawecki; Mills, R.Rosario (6), Brandon Kintzler (7), Norwood (9) and Willson Contreras. W_Vargas 5-8. L_Mills 0-1. HRs_New York, Frazier (16). Chicago, Caratini (1).