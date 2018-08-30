  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/30 05:46
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 100 000 001—2 3 0
Kansas City 022 320 00x—9 12 1

Fulmer, Farmer (4), Coleman (5), Stumpf (6), Alcantara (7), Jimenez (8) and Greiner; Duffy, Flynn (7), Hammel (8), Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Duffy 8-11. L_Fulmer 3-10. HRs_Detroit, Mahtook (5). Kansas City, Gordon (10), Mondesi (6).

___

Oakland 003 000 100—4 9 1
Houston 200 200 001—5 8 0

Cahill, Kelley (4), Dull (5), Trivino (7), Rodney (8), Familia (9) and Phegley; Keuchel, Peacock (7), Sipp (7), J.Smith (7), Osuna (9) and Stassi, Maldonado. W_Osuna 2-2. L_Familia 8-5. HRs_Houston, White (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 000 001 000 00—1 8 1
Chicago 000 000 100 01—2 10 1
(11 innings)

deGrom, Lugo (9), Blevins (10), Sewald (11), Zamora (11) and Kevin Plawecki; Hamels, Brandon Kintzler (6), De La Rosa (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Strop (9), Cishek (10), Chavez (11) and Victor Caratini. W_Chavez 5-2. L_Sewald 0-5.

___

New York 400 000 402—10 16 0
Chicago 010 000 002— 3 6 1

Vargas, Oswalt (6), Bashlor (7), D.Smith (8), Rhame (9) and Kevin Plawecki; Mills, R.Rosario (6), Brandon Kintzler (7), Norwood (9) and Willson Contreras. W_Vargas 5-8. L_Mills 0-1. HRs_New York, Frazier (15). Chicago, Caratini.