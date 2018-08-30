BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2349
|Up
|29
|Sep
|2326
|2337
|2326
|2336
|Up
|41
|Oct
|2349
|Up
|29
|Dec
|2315
|2359
|2308
|2349
|Up
|29
|Mar
|2330
|2368
|2320
|2357
|Up
|25
|May
|2334
|2370
|2331
|2363
|Up
|24
|Jul
|2343
|2382
|2336
|2373
|Up
|24
|Sep
|2356
|2388
|2345
|2382
|Up
|24
|Dec
|2380
|2395
|2380
|2389
|Up
|22
|Mar
|2397
|Up
|22
|May
|2399
|Up
|21
|Jul
|2408
|Up
|20