  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/30 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2349 Up 29
Sep 2326 2337 2326 2336 Up 41
Oct 2349 Up 29
Dec 2315 2359 2308 2349 Up 29
Mar 2330 2368 2320 2357 Up 25
May 2334 2370 2331 2363 Up 24
Jul 2343 2382 2336 2373 Up 24
Sep 2356 2388 2345 2382 Up 24
Dec 2380 2395 2380 2389 Up 22
Mar 2397 Up 22
May 2399 Up 21
Jul 2408 Up 20