New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|102.90
|Down
|.15
|Sep
|99.20
|99.20
|98.65
|98.65
|Down
|.60
|Oct
|102.90
|Down
|.15
|Dec
|103.40
|104.20
|102.60
|102.90
|Down
|.15
|Mar
|106.65
|107.55
|105.95
|106.25
|Down
|.15
|May
|109.20
|109.95
|108.40
|108.65
|Down
|.10
|Jul
|111.50
|112.20
|110.80
|111.00
|Down
|.15
|Sep
|114.00
|114.70
|113.25
|113.40
|Down
|.15
|Dec
|117.30
|117.95
|116.70
|116.85
|Down
|.15
|Mar
|120.55
|121.40
|120.20
|120.20
|Down
|.15
|May
|123.45
|123.45
|122.30
|122.30
|Down
|.15
|Jul
|125.30
|125.30
|124.15
|124.15
|Down
|.15
|Sep
|126.35
|127.05
|125.90
|125.90
|Down
|.15
|Dec
|129.20
|129.75
|128.60
|128.60
|Down
|.20
|Mar
|131.85
|131.85
|131.35
|131.35
|Down
|.25
|May
|133.90
|133.90
|133.20
|133.20
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|136.00
|136.00
|135.25
|135.25
|Down
|.25