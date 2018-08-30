  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/30 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 102.90 Down .15
Sep 99.20 99.20 98.65 98.65 Down .60
Oct 102.90 Down .15
Dec 103.40 104.20 102.60 102.90 Down .15
Mar 106.65 107.55 105.95 106.25 Down .15
May 109.20 109.95 108.40 108.65 Down .10
Jul 111.50 112.20 110.80 111.00 Down .15
Sep 114.00 114.70 113.25 113.40 Down .15
Dec 117.30 117.95 116.70 116.85 Down .15
Mar 120.55 121.40 120.20 120.20 Down .15
May 123.45 123.45 122.30 122.30 Down .15
Jul 125.30 125.30 124.15 124.15 Down .15
Sep 126.35 127.05 125.90 125.90 Down .15
Dec 129.20 129.75 128.60 128.60 Down .20
Mar 131.85 131.85 131.35 131.35 Down .25
May 133.90 133.90 133.20 133.20 Down .25
Jul 136.00 136.00 135.25 135.25 Down .25