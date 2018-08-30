LOS ANGELES (AP) — The computer-screen mystery "Searching" may have started out as a gimmick, but with strong reviews and a grassroots campaign behind it, the film has become a late summer must-see.

Featuring an Asian-American lead and opening on the heels of "Crazy Rich Asians," ''Searching" debuted last weekend in nine theaters earning an impressive $390,000.

The film stars John Cho as a father trying to find his missing teenage daughter.

Cho became a symbol of the lack of Asian-American representation in film with the viral hashtag #StarringJohnCho. Cho says it might not have made him an Avenger or James Bond, but the last two movies he's starred in have been directed by Asian-Americans.

"Searching" expands to 1,200 theaters nationwide this weekend.