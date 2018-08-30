WASHINGTON (AP) — Confidential documents obtained by The Associated Press show that the National Enquirer's circulation declined even as it published stories attacking Donald Trump's political foes and, prosecutors claim, helped suppress stories about his alleged sexual affairs.

Despite claims by the tabloid's parent company, American Media Inc., that its heavy support for Trump sells magazines, the documents show the Enquirer's average weekly circulation fell 18 percent in its 2018 fiscal year. The slide follows a 15 percent circulation loss for the previous 12 months, a span including the presidential election.

The records show the Enquirer's parent company lost $72 million for the year ending in March.

American Media did not provide a public response to questions from the AP. A company document obtained by the AP says investors should focus on its cash flows, not its profitability.