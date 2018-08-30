SAO PAULO (AP) — The Copa Libertadores match between Brazil's Santos and Argentina's Independiente had to be called off before the final whistle after angry local fans fought with police and threw fireworks onto the pitch.

The second leg of the round-of-16 match was tied 0-0 with less than 10 minutes to go when Santos supporters started ripping seats from the stands and later stormed the pitch. They were furious over a decision announced by governing body CONMEBOL hours earlier that Independiente had been awarded a 3-0 win in the first leg, despite that match also ending 0-0, after Santos fielded an ineligible player.

The continental body said the 0-0 result from the second leg would stand, meaning Independiente advanced. It will face Racing or River Plate in the tournament's quarterfinals.