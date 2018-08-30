  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/30 01:49
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 57 .565
Philadelphia 70 62 .530
Washington 67 66 .504 8
New York 58 74 .439 16½
Miami 53 80 .398 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 78 53 .595
St. Louis 74 58 .561
Milwaukee 73 60 .549 6
Pittsburgh 64 68 .485 14½
Cincinnati 57 75 .432 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 72 60 .545
Colorado 72 60 .545
Los Angeles 71 61 .538 1
San Francisco 67 67 .500 6
San Diego 51 83 .381 22

___

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 11 innings, susp.

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Miley 2-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at St. Louis (Gant 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-8), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at San Diego (Richard 7-11), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.