|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|74
|57
|.565
|—
|Philadelphia
|70
|62
|.530
|4½
|Washington
|67
|66
|.504
|8
|New York
|58
|74
|.439
|16½
|Miami
|53
|80
|.398
|22
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|78
|53
|.595
|—
|St. Louis
|74
|58
|.561
|4½
|Milwaukee
|73
|60
|.549
|6
|Pittsburgh
|64
|68
|.485
|14½
|Cincinnati
|57
|75
|.432
|21½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|72
|60
|.545
|—
|Colorado
|72
|60
|.545
|—
|Los Angeles
|71
|61
|.538
|1
|San Francisco
|67
|67
|.500
|6
|San Diego
|51
|83
|.381
|22
___
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 11 innings, susp.
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
San Francisco 1, Arizona 0
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Milwaukee (Miley 2-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at St. Louis (Gant 5-5), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-8), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at San Diego (Richard 7-11), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.