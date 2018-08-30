  1. Home
  2. World

Rumors fueled far-right protest after killing in German city

By FRANK JORDANS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/30 00:51
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 file photo protesters gather for a far-right protest in front of a Karl Marx monument in Chemnitz, Germany. The large ban

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 file photo protesters gather for a far-right protest in front of a Karl Marx monument in Chemnitz, Germany. The large ban

Protesters light fireworks during a far-right demonstration in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injur

Protesters light fireworks during a far-right demonstration in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injur

Men shout during a far-right protest in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation be

Men shout during a far-right protest in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation be

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say protests in the eastern city of Chemnitz this week were fueled by unsubstantiated claims that the victim of a fatal stabbing was protecting a woman from harassment by migrants.

A picture widely shared on social media urged people to attend a march in the city Monday to "commemorate the courageous person who lost his life trying to protect a woman."

Chemnitz prosecutors' spokeswoman Ingrid Burghart said Wednesday "there is absolutely no evidence that harassment was a reason for this dispute," in which a German man was killed.

A 22-year-old Syrian and a 21-year-old Iraqi were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the killing.

At least 18 people were injured when far-right extremists attending the protest clashed with counter-demonstrators, as police tried to separate the sides.