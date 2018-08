BC-TEN--US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Wednesday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Second Round

Barbora Strycova (23), Czech Republic, def. Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino, Spain, 6-0, 6-1.

Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-2, 6-0.

Elina Svitolina (7), Ukraine, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (8), South Africa, def. Lukas Lacko, Slovakia and John Millman, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan and Ying-Ying Duan, China, def. Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-3, 6-1.