COLOMA, Mich. (AP) — Former classmates reunited in Michigan to uncover a time capsule buried 30 years ago, but they couldn't find it.

The Herald-Palladium reports that the seven classmates and two teachers spent two hours on Sunday digging outside Coloma Junior High in southwestern Michigan.

Tracy Gilmer says she remembers putting a Michael Jackson cassette in the box, along with assignments in an accelerated writing-and-reasoning program, including a flag for a fictional country. A teacher, Sandi Sanders, says information about the capsule was filed away but lost.

Coloma Superintendent Dave Ehlers says the box may have been unearthed earlier when work was performed to alleviate flooding behind the school.

The group still might use a metal detector and keep hunting.

