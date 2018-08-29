MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has again defended the widely criticized original investigation of the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, but concedes that his administration has failed to bring the country peace.

In a short video released via Twitter Wednesday, Pena Nieto says he remains convinced that the students from the teachers college at Ayotzinapa were killed by a drug gang and incinerated in a massive fire.

The Sept. 26, 2014, incident knocked Pena Nieto's administration off its axis after early success passing structural reforms.

In another video released Tuesday, Pena Nieto defended his decision to host then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. He said it opened a line of communication.

Three months remain in Pena Nieto's six-year term. His party's candidate was soundly defeated in the July 1 election.