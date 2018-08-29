WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

ASIAN GAMES ROUNDUP

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will get one more shot at an exemption from military service after helping South Korea reach the final at the Asian Games. By John Pye. SENT: 645 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--US OPEN-QUALIFIER AT AGE 39

NEW YORK — As her 40th birthday approaches, Patty Schnyder came back to tennis for nights like this — facing Maria Sharapova at the U.S. Open under the lights in a 14,000-seat arena. It was Schnyder's first main-draw appearance at a major tournament since 2011, and she did make things interesting, erasing a big deficit in the second set only to fall short of pushing their match to a third, eventually losing to five-time major champion Sharapova 6-2, 7-6 (6) on Tuesday night. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 590 words, photos.

ASIAN GAMES-ESPORTS REACTION

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Esports organizers say don't blame the games. Executives at the Asian Games have expressed sympathy for the victims of the deadly shooting at a video game tournament in a Florida shopping mall. But Kenneth Fok, president of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation, said the shooting was more a reflection of U.S. gun laws than the gaming community. By John Pye. SENT: 460 words, photos.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

ROQUETAS DE MAR, Spain — Michal Kwiatkowski tries to hold on to a seven-second lead over Emanuel Buchmann in the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1900 GMT.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SOUTH AFRICA-PLAYER WALKS OFF

A South African soccer player had enough after being ridiculed by his own fans. Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza staged a walk-off midway through a league game on Tuesday after being taunted by his fans, who were booing him and calling for him to be substituted in the first half after a series of early misses. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 500 words.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Phillies lose on pinch-running pitcher's miscue. SENT: 2,170 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.