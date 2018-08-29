SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dejan Damjanovic scored two late goals to give Suwon Bluewings a 3-0 win over Jeonbuk Motors on Wednesday in the first leg of the Asian Champions League quarterfinals.

Jeonbuk, the 2016 champion and 21 points ahead of Suwon in South Korea's K-League, was expected to win at Jeonju World Cup Stadium but conceded three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Damjanovic, a 37-year-old forward from Montenegro, has scored 34 goals in the competition, only two behind all-time leader Lee Dong-gook — who came on as a second-half substitute for Jeonbuk.

Han Eui-gwon also scored for Suwon.

The winner will face either Kashima Antlers of Tianjin Quanjian in the semifinals.

___

