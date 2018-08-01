TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A woman brandishing a knife on a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit train was overpowered by police using fire extinguishers at Longshan Station, reports said Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., a woman later named as Lee (李), 56, produced a knife while sitting on a Blue Line MRT train. When a couple sitting next to her asked her what she was doing, she started insulting them, the Apple Daily reported.

As they arrived at Longshan Temple Station, the couple warned other passengers, who ran out of the train as fast as possible.

Police arrived while images showed smoke billowing around the scene as someone used a fire extinguisher to subdue the woman. Several civilians with backpacks first took the knife away from her and kicked it away before forcing her to the ground.

One person, a police officer named Yang (楊), was slightly injured in the incident, the Apple Daily reported. Footage showed him with a gash in his knee being pushed away in a wheelchair on his way to hospital.

Lee was being questioned at the Guilin Precinct Station in the Wanhua District. She was reportedly shouting she wanted to go home, and was generally believed to be mentally disturbed, the Apple Daily reported.