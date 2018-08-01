  1. Home
  2. Society

Police use fire extinguisher to overpower woman with knife on Taipei MRT

One police officer slightly injured, woman described as mentally unstable

  462
By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/29 20:41
Police force woman with knife to the ground at Taipei Longshan Temple MRT station (image courtesy of Baoliao Gongshe)

Police force woman with knife to the ground at Taipei Longshan Temple MRT station (image courtesy of Baoliao Gongshe)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A woman brandishing a knife on a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit train was overpowered by police using fire extinguishers at Longshan Station, reports said Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., a woman later named as Lee (李), 56, produced a knife while sitting on a Blue Line MRT train. When a couple sitting next to her asked her what she was doing, she started insulting them, the Apple Daily reported.

As they arrived at Longshan Temple Station, the couple warned other passengers, who ran out of the train as fast as possible.

Police arrived while images showed smoke billowing around the scene as someone used a fire extinguisher to subdue the woman. Several civilians with backpacks first took the knife away from her and kicked it away before forcing her to the ground.

One person, a police officer named Yang (楊), was slightly injured in the incident, the Apple Daily reported. Footage showed him with a gash in his knee being pushed away in a wheelchair on his way to hospital.

Lee was being questioned at the Guilin Precinct Station in the Wanhua District. She was reportedly shouting she wanted to go home, and was generally believed to be mentally disturbed, the Apple Daily reported.
knife attack
MRT
MRT Blue Line
Longshan Temple Station

RELATED ARTICLES

AirAsia, Cathay Dragon to allow check-in at Taipei Main Station MRT from October
AirAsia, Cathay Dragon to allow check-in at Taipei Main Station MRT from October
2018/08/22 17:55
LRV train for Kaohsiung's circular MRT line bound for Taiwan
LRV train for Kaohsiung's circular MRT line bound for Taiwan
2018/08/17 12:13
Japanese becomes 5th language added to Taipei MRT
Japanese becomes 5th language added to Taipei MRT
2018/08/12 14:50
Okinawa postpones Taiwan EasyCard use until 2020
Okinawa postpones Taiwan EasyCard use until 2020
2018/07/24 15:52
Airport MRT ticket prices to be lowered in greater Taipei in Oct.
Airport MRT ticket prices to be lowered in greater Taipei in Oct.
2018/07/16 17:23