Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;85;74;A t-storm in spots;82;74;WSW;7;82%;56%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;109;86;Mostly sunny, warm;108;88;NNW;10;34%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Sunny and hot;101;71;WNW;7;31%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;85;71;Partly sunny, nice;82;71;E;9;62%;7%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;66;54;A morning shower;67;51;N;11;67%;50%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;62;53;A touch of rain;62;49;S;14;69%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;96;65;Sunny and pleasant;91;63;ESE;9;19%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain tapering off;63;47;Some sun;68;50;WNW;7;58%;13%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;96;73;Sunshine, summerlike;96;73;NNE;14;33%;27%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and breezy;89;76;Plenty of sun;92;75;NNW;12;40%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A little rain;62;48;Clouds and sun;62;49;WSW;6;72%;11%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;110;82;Sunny and hot;114;85;NW;12;14%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;96;72;Clouds and sun;94;73;SSW;6;57%;44%;12

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;Mostly cloudy;81;68;W;9;66%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SSW;8;75%;55%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A strong t-storm;82;70;Partly sunny;82;71;SSW;11;67%;58%;7

Beijing, China;Sunshine, very warm;90;68;Clouds breaking;84;68;WSW;5;62%;29%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;85;60;Partly sunny;88;65;ENE;4;49%;10%;6

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;81;62;Spotty showers;67;51;WNW;11;73%;79%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;65;47;Clouds and sunshine;66;49;SE;7;68%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;Sunny and nice;81;54;ENE;10;36%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;83;58;Showers and t-storms;81;61;WNW;7;63%;70%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;66;54;A morning shower;68;51;NNE;6;64%;42%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;84;64;Sunny and pleasant;85;62;E;5;42%;1%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;Periods of sun;86;62;NNW;5;44%;13%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;A t-storm or two;59;45;SE;16;71%;71%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;82;65;Mostly cloudy;85;62;NNW;5;34%;28%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;83;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;SW;11;75%;65%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;76;Sunny and very warm;97;76;NNE;7;39%;2%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;68;50;Partly sunny;68;53;SSE;10;77%;25%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;67;A shower or t-storm;83;66;S;5;63%;59%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;93;77;High clouds;95;80;SSW;6;64%;63%;8

Chicago, United States;Cooler;75;63;Mostly sunny, nice;73;63;ESE;8;61%;16%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;87;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;SSW;9;75%;77%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;69;60;Occasional rain;64;56;NW;7;84%;89%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;86;79;A couple of t-storms;85;78;ESE;8;81%;90%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;98;78;Partly sunny;96;79;SSE;7;59%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;69;A shower in the a.m.;85;69;SE;12;71%;58%;11

Delhi, India;Thundershower;88;80;A t-storm in spots;93;81;SE;4;81%;63%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;60;Partly sunny;91;63;WSW;7;21%;7%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A stray thunderstorm;94;81;SSE;10;68%;74%;10

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;Not as warm;86;70;ESE;5;57%;60%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;63;47;A shower in spots;60;49;SSE;6;71%;42%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;91;59;Sunny and nice;88;59;NE;6;17%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;84;68;Mostly sunny;81;74;ENE;10;75%;26%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Heavy a.m. t-storms;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;77;W;7;89%;80%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;76;45;Sunny and pleasant;77;44;ENE;5;37%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;7;70%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;69;51;A passing shower;65;52;WNW;7;79%;62%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;78;A thunderstorm;93;78;SSW;11;72%;63%;10

Hong Kong, China;Showers and t-storms;85;79;Afternoon showers;88;79;SSE;8;79%;97%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;87;74;Partly sunny, breezy;87;73;NE;16;54%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;90;72;Mostly cloudy;84;71;W;8;68%;44%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;78;Mostly sunny;97;78;NE;7;56%;12%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Partial sunshine;85;72;Sunny and humid;86;74;NE;8;64%;3%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;74;A shower in spots;93;77;E;7;60%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;97;87;Partly sunny, warm;97;87;N;8;55%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;70;43;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;NNW;5;37%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;98;59;Sunny and not as hot;93;58;NNW;7;8%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;91;80;Breezy with some sun;87;80;WSW;15;64%;35%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;84;70;Afternoon t-storms;79;69;SE;5;85%;96%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;97;79;Mostly sunny;98;80;SSW;11;42%;33%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thundershowers;76;55;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;NE;6;57%;2%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ENE;6;61%;65%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;88;72;Rather cloudy;90;72;WSW;6;54%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;A morning t-storm;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;S;7;78%;79%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;91;74;A stray thunderstorm;93;75;ESE;5;70%;79%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;58;31;Mild with some sun;60;31;WSW;7;35%;29%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;WSW;10;80%;78%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;65;57;Partial sunshine;64;58;S;10;77%;7%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;N;9;59%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;68;50;Partly sunny;66;52;SE;4;56%;8%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;84;64;Clouds, then sun;86;66;S;6;56%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;69;Turning sunny, nice;79;69;SW;7;75%;15%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;ESE;4;43%;14%;7

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;87;82;A shower in the p.m.;89;83;NW;7;65%;82%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;87;73;Partly sunny;90;74;N;4;68%;35%;11

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;88;78;High clouds;89;78;SSW;7;69%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;58;39;A touch of rain;53;49;NNE;13;63%;83%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;71;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;NW;4;62%;81%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A shower or t-storm;89;80;E;11;73%;82%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A thundershower;69;50;Nice with some sun;71;53;SSW;4;65%;31%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Showers around;83;75;A shower in the p.m.;81;75;SSW;11;76%;78%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;74;53;A t-storm or two;57;47;SE;14;77%;82%;1

Montreal, Canada;A strong t-storm;87;58;Cooler but pleasant;72;53;NE;4;61%;2%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;85;62;Clouds and sun, warm;81;57;SSE;8;40%;61%;4

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;86;77;A heavy shower;85;76;WSW;9;83%;83%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;71;53;Inc. clouds;71;55;E;7;62%;44%;8

New York, United States;Hazy sun, very hot;95;79;A t-storm in spots;91;70;N;8;61%;74%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, pleasant;90;71;Plenty of sun;93;71;WNW;8;51%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;68;47;Partly sunny;67;50;NNW;5;73%;14%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and humid;93;75;Clouds and sun;91;78;SSW;8;59%;57%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;64;53;Sun and some clouds;69;46;NE;4;59%;3%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;82;52;Not as warm;69;48;NNE;9;70%;1%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;84;78;Morning showers;85;77;E;15;76%;100%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;84;76;NW;5;85%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;91;74;Mostly sunny, nice;92;74;ENE;6;65%;14%;13

Paris, France;Not as warm;71;52;Partly sunny;72;55;ENE;3;60%;31%;4

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;60;50;Partly sunny;61;45;S;12;59%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;92;77;Some brightening;93;76;WSW;11;62%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;SE;16;86%;79%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;96;73;A t-storm in spots;95;76;ESE;5;52%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine;83;61;Showers and t-storms;70;52;W;8;71%;66%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;67;Partly sunny, humid;79;65;SSW;5;82%;33%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Nice with some sun;75;52;An afternoon shower;73;52;WSW;9;47%;72%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;79;62;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;SSW;8;66%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;71;A morning shower;82;72;SE;12;65%;75%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;49;40;A little a.m. rain;50;46;SE;19;70%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;Periods of sun;72;56;SE;1;65%;44%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;78;63;Sunny and beautiful;82;67;NNE;5;66%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;110;82;Mostly sunny;108;84;NNE;13;12%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;87;62;Sunny and nice;86;63;W;6;58%;13%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;67;58;Showers around;69;55;SSW;7;83%;71%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;69;60;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;W;9;74%;27%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;79;65;Showers and t-storms;75;63;E;6;79%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;78;A few showers;84;79;ESE;11;79%;87%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;66;Partial sunshine;78;66;SW;5;92%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;80;60;Partial sunshine;80;60;W;7;36%;42%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;68;47;Mostly cloudy;62;42;SSW;3;60%;55%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;84;73;NNE;6;81%;72%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;77;57;Sunshine and warmer;87;61;NNW;6;57%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;72;59;A shower;68;54;ENE;5;75%;61%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;Clearing, a t-storm;85;71;WSW;5;74%;69%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;90;81;Partly sunny;91;81;SSE;13;64%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;86;80;Partial sunshine;89;80;SSE;6;71%;73%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;82;58;Partly sunny;84;59;SE;4;60%;28%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;79;A few showers;88;80;E;14;74%;85%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;70;54;Spotty showers;67;54;ESE;6;75%;86%;2

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;61;44;Mostly sunny;63;52;NNE;8;47%;2%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;76;ENE;5;70%;76%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, nice;68;56;A passing shower;66;51;WNW;6;74%;60%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;84;58;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;N;8;31%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;90;66;Sunny and very warm;88;66;NE;8;33%;12%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;98;72;Sunny and very warm;98;75;SSE;6;14%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;79;Sunshine, pleasant;88;78;NNW;9;55%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;98;71;Sunshine and warm;94;71;E;4;45%;4%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;82;77;Humid and warmer;92;79;SSW;10;67%;17%;8

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;81;60;Cloudy, not as warm;69;62;ENE;8;75%;7%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;86;73;Nice with sunshine;86;76;E;7;57%;8%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;87;68;Nice with sunshine;87;69;WSW;6;56%;2%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. shower or two;75;52;A p.m. shower or two;71;54;E;7;70%;74%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;67;55;A passing shower;67;51;E;4;65%;64%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partial sunshine;84;63;Showers and t-storms;80;58;WNW;11;66%;71%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;74;SSE;6;90%;82%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;69;49;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;SSE;5;72%;30%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;Clouds and sunshine;79;58;SSE;9;57%;56%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;56;48;Increasing clouds;59;48;S;8;72%;28%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;88;76;Couple of t-storms;87;78;WSW;7;82%;91%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;91;64;Sunny and very warm;93;64;NE;4;29%;10%;8

