Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;WSW;12;82%;56%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;43;30;Mostly sunny, warm;42;31;NNW;16;34%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny and hot;38;22;WNW;11;31%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;E;15;62%;7%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;19;12;A morning shower;19;11;N;18;67%;50%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;17;11;A touch of rain;17;10;S;23;69%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;35;18;Sunny and pleasant;33;17;ESE;14;19%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain tapering off;17;8;Some sun;20;10;WNW;11;58%;13%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;36;23;Sunshine, summerlike;36;23;NNE;22;33%;27%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and breezy;32;24;Plenty of sun;33;24;NNW;19;40%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A little rain;17;9;Clouds and sun;17;9;WSW;10;72%;11%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;43;28;Sunny and hot;46;29;NW;19;14%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;36;22;Clouds and sun;34;23;SSW;10;57%;44%;12

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;Mostly cloudy;27;20;W;15;66%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;14;75%;55%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A strong t-storm;28;21;Partly sunny;28;22;SSW;17;67%;58%;7

Beijing, China;Sunshine, very warm;32;20;Clouds breaking;29;20;WSW;8;62%;29%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Partly sunny;31;18;ENE;7;49%;10%;6

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;27;17;Spotty showers;20;10;WNW;18;73%;79%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;18;8;Clouds and sunshine;19;9;SE;11;68%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Sunny and nice;27;12;ENE;16;36%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;28;14;Showers and t-storms;27;16;WNW;12;63%;70%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;19;12;A morning shower;20;11;NNE;9;64%;42%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;E;7;42%;1%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Periods of sun;30;17;NNW;8;44%;13%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;A t-storm or two;15;7;SE;25;71%;71%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;28;18;Mostly cloudy;29;17;NNW;8;34%;28%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;17;75%;65%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NNE;11;39%;2%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;20;12;SSE;17;77%;25%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A shower or t-storm;28;19;S;7;63%;59%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;34;25;High clouds;35;26;SSW;10;64%;63%;8

Chicago, United States;Cooler;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;ESE;14;61%;16%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;SSW;15;75%;77%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;21;16;Occasional rain;18;13;NW;11;84%;89%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;30;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;ESE;13;81%;90%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;36;25;Partly sunny;36;26;SSE;11;59%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;21;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;SE;19;71%;58%;11

Delhi, India;Thundershower;31;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SE;7;81%;63%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;15;Partly sunny;33;17;WSW;10;21%;7%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;SSE;16;68%;74%;10

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;Not as warm;30;21;ESE;8;57%;60%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;17;8;A shower in spots;16;9;SSE;10;71%;42%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;33;15;Sunny and nice;31;15;NE;10;17%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;27;23;ENE;16;75%;26%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Heavy a.m. t-storms;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;W;12;89%;80%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;ENE;9;37%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;12;70%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;21;11;A passing shower;18;11;WNW;12;79%;62%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A thunderstorm;34;25;SSW;17;72%;63%;10

Hong Kong, China;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Afternoon showers;31;26;SSE;13;79%;97%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;NE;25;54%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;32;22;Mostly cloudy;29;22;W;13;68%;44%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Mostly sunny;36;26;NE;12;56%;12%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Partial sunshine;30;22;Sunny and humid;30;23;NE;13;64%;3%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;23;A shower in spots;34;25;E;12;60%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;36;30;Partly sunny, warm;36;31;N;14;55%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;NNW;9;37%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;37;15;Sunny and not as hot;34;14;NNW;11;8%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;33;27;Breezy with some sun;31;27;WSW;24;64%;35%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;29;21;Afternoon t-storms;26;21;SE;7;85%;96%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;36;26;Mostly sunny;37;27;SSW;18;42%;33%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thundershowers;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;NE;9;57%;2%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;9;61%;65%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;31;22;Rather cloudy;32;22;WSW;10;54%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;A morning t-storm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;S;11;78%;79%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;ESE;9;70%;79%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-1;Mild with some sun;16;0;WSW;12;35%;29%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;WSW;17;80%;78%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;14;Partial sunshine;18;14;S;16;77%;7%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;N;15;59%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;20;10;Partly sunny;19;11;SE;7;56%;8%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;29;18;Clouds, then sun;30;19;S;9;56%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;20;Turning sunny, nice;26;21;SW;12;75%;15%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;Partly sunny, warm;34;21;ESE;7;43%;14%;7

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;28;A shower in the p.m.;32;28;NW;12;65%;82%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;31;23;Partly sunny;32;23;N;7;68%;35%;11

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;31;25;High clouds;31;26;SSW;11;69%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;14;4;A touch of rain;12;9;NNE;21;63%;83%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;NW;6;62%;81%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A shower or t-storm;31;27;E;18;73%;82%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A thundershower;20;10;Nice with some sun;22;12;SSW;7;65%;31%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Showers around;28;24;A shower in the p.m.;27;24;SSW;17;76%;78%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;A t-storm or two;14;9;SE;22;77%;82%;1

Montreal, Canada;A strong t-storm;31;15;Cooler but pleasant;22;11;NE;6;61%;2%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;17;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;SSE;13;40%;61%;4

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;25;A heavy shower;29;25;WSW;14;83%;83%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;22;12;Inc. clouds;22;13;E;11;62%;44%;8

New York, United States;Hazy sun, very hot;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;21;N;12;61%;74%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, pleasant;32;22;Plenty of sun;34;22;WNW;13;51%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;20;8;Partly sunny;19;10;NNW;7;73%;14%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and humid;34;24;Clouds and sun;33;25;SSW;12;59%;57%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;18;12;Sun and some clouds;20;8;NE;7;59%;3%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;28;11;Not as warm;21;9;NNE;14;70%;1%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Morning showers;29;25;E;24;76%;100%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NW;8;85%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;33;23;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;ENE;10;65%;14%;13

Paris, France;Not as warm;22;11;Partly sunny;22;13;ENE;5;60%;31%;4

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;16;10;Partly sunny;16;7;S;20;59%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;33;25;Some brightening;34;25;WSW;17;62%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;SE;26;86%;79%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;36;23;A t-storm in spots;35;24;ESE;8;52%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine;28;16;Showers and t-storms;21;11;W;13;71%;66%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;20;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;SSW;8;82%;33%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Nice with some sun;24;11;An afternoon shower;23;11;WSW;15;47%;72%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SSW;12;66%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;A morning shower;28;22;SE;19;65%;75%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;9;4;A little a.m. rain;10;8;SE;31;70%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;Periods of sun;22;14;SE;2;65%;44%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;26;17;Sunny and beautiful;28;19;NNE;8;66%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;43;28;Mostly sunny;42;29;NNE;20;12%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;31;17;Sunny and nice;30;17;W;10;58%;13%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;19;14;Showers around;21;13;SSW;11;83%;71%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;16;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;W;15;74%;27%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;26;18;Showers and t-storms;24;17;E;9;79%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;A few showers;29;26;ESE;18;79%;87%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;Partial sunshine;26;19;SW;8;92%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;27;16;Partial sunshine;27;16;W;12;36%;42%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;20;8;Mostly cloudy;16;6;SSW;4;60%;55%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NNE;10;81%;72%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;Sunshine and warmer;31;16;NNW;10;57%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;22;15;A shower;20;12;ENE;8;75%;61%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Clearing, a t-storm;29;22;WSW;9;74%;69%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;32;27;Partly sunny;33;27;SSE;20;64%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;30;27;Partial sunshine;32;27;SSE;10;71%;73%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;Partly sunny;29;15;SE;7;60%;28%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;26;A few showers;31;27;E;22;74%;85%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;21;12;Spotty showers;20;12;ESE;10;75%;86%;2

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;Mostly sunny;17;11;NNE;12;47%;2%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;9;70%;76%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, nice;20;13;A passing shower;19;11;WNW;9;74%;60%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;N;12;31%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Sunny and very warm;31;19;NE;13;33%;12%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;24;SSE;10;14%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;31;26;Sunshine, pleasant;31;26;NNW;14;55%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;37;22;Sunshine and warm;34;22;E;7;45%;4%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;28;25;Humid and warmer;33;26;SSW;16;67%;17%;8

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;27;15;Cloudy, not as warm;21;17;ENE;13;75%;7%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Nice with sunshine;30;24;E;12;57%;8%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Nice with sunshine;30;21;WSW;10;56%;2%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. shower or two;24;11;A p.m. shower or two;22;12;E;10;70%;74%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;19;13;A passing shower;20;11;E;7;65%;64%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partial sunshine;29;17;Showers and t-storms;27;14;WNW;17;66%;71%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;23;SSE;10;90%;82%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;SSE;8;72%;30%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Clouds and sunshine;26;14;SSE;14;57%;56%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;14;9;Increasing clouds;15;9;S;14;72%;28%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;WSW;12;82%;91%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;33;18;Sunny and very warm;34;18;NE;6;29%;10%;8

