  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan man has to give up NT$11 million in gambling profits from South Korea

Gambling expert reported US dollars to customs, but not Korean won and Thai baht

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/29 20:10
NT$11 million worth of won and baht confiscated from a gambling expert on his way back from South Korea.

NT$11 million worth of won and baht confiscated from a gambling expert on his way back from South Korea. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man returning home from a winning streak at the casino tables in South Korea was forced to give up more than NT$11 million (US$358,000) in profits after he failed to report the sum to customs, reports said Wednesday.

When the man, surnamed Huang (黃), arrived on a flight from Busan at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, he dutifully reported US$15,400 (NT$473,000) to customs, but failed to mention he was also carrying 408.8 million Korean won and 473,000 Thai baht, estimated at a total value of NT$11 million, the Central News Agency reported.

Customs inspectors found the unreported currency during a search of his luggage. Huang told them he had assumed that it was not legally required to report currencies such as the won and the baht.

According to the CNA report, Huang is a well-known gambling expert who teaches people online how to win and who has been blacklisted by hundreds of casinos worldwide.
casino
gambling
customs
Busan
South Korea
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport opens baby daycare center
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport opens baby daycare center
2018/08/23 18:47
Three workers killed in mudslide near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
Three workers killed in mudslide near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
2018/08/21 20:00
Former tech exec suspected of placing hidden camera at Starbucks Taipei branch
Former tech exec suspected of placing hidden camera at Starbucks Taipei branch
2018/08/21 13:38
Taiwan human rights education delegation visits South Korea
Taiwan human rights education delegation visits South Korea
2018/08/20 17:22
Taiwan robbery suspect nabbed just before boarding flight to China
Taiwan robbery suspect nabbed just before boarding flight to China
2018/08/18 17:19