TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man returning home from a winning streak at the casino tables in South Korea was forced to give up more than NT$11 million (US$358,000) in profits after he failed to report the sum to customs, reports said Wednesday.

When the man, surnamed Huang (黃), arrived on a flight from Busan at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, he dutifully reported US$15,400 (NT$473,000) to customs, but failed to mention he was also carrying 408.8 million Korean won and 473,000 Thai baht, estimated at a total value of NT$11 million, the Central News Agency reported.

Customs inspectors found the unreported currency during a search of his luggage. Huang told them he had assumed that it was not legally required to report currencies such as the won and the baht.

According to the CNA report, Huang is a well-known gambling expert who teaches people online how to win and who has been blacklisted by hundreds of casinos worldwide.