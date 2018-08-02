TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The local lovable Pandas living at the Taipei Zoo, Yuan Yuan (圓圓) and her brother Tuan Tuan (團團) will be turning 14 years old on Friday, and the Taipei Zoo decided to release a special video of the bears for the public as part of this year’s celebration.



Yuan Yuan and Tuan Tuan were originally gifts from China that arrived in 2008. The two pandas were born on Aug. 31 (Yuan Yuan) and Sept. 1 (Tuan Tuan).

Officials at the zoo have also prepared a special “Treasure box” birthday cake for the bears that includes bamboo shoots, carrots, sugar cane and grapes, according to CNA.

The cake will be provided to the pair at 11 a.m. on Aug. 30 and the public are invited to attend the celebration. Reports suggest the cake has been designed and packaged in a layer of ice that will provide some fun for the bears as they try to get to the sweet snacks inside.

After 10 years at the zoo, the pandas are now proud parents of their own cub, Yuan Zai (圓仔), who was born on July 6, 2013. Caretakers at the zoo, say that despite being more stable in their habits over the years, the playful personalities of both Yuan Tuan and Tuan Tuan have largely remained the same.

Check out the video below to see how the pandas have grown!