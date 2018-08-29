HONG KONG (AP) — Media reports say a Hong Kong university professor has been arrested after his wife's decomposing body was found inside a suitcase in his campus office.

The Wednesday reports say Hong Kong University mechanical engineering associate professor Cheung Kie-chung was taken away by police on Tuesday.

Cheung had reported that his wife walked out after an argument on Aug. 17 and she was believed to have been dead for several days. However, there was no security camera footage showing his wife, who was not named in the reports, leaving the dormitory where she lived with Cheung and an adult daughter and son. He was later seen leaving with a wooden box.

The reports say the suitcase containing the body had been packed inside a sealed wooden box.