TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and Japan will establish a long-term cooperation mechanism to deepen collaboration and exchange in smart machinery, CNA reported on Aug. 29.

Taiwan hopes to draw on the knowledge and experience of Japan in developing and implementing smart machines in the manufacturing process, in a bid to maintain Taiwan's competitive advantage in manufacturing.

The efforts to foster greater Japan-Taiwan exchange comes as part of Taiwan's "Smart Machinery Industrial Promotion Program" (智慧機械產業推動方案), which aims to improve Taiwan's industrial competitive advantage, and to transform Taiwan into a global manufacturing hub for smart machinery.

The announcement came at the sideline of the 2018 Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show (TAIROS), which runs in Taipei from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. The trade show invited Japanese researchers and manufacturers to share their experience to accelerate implementation of smart machinery by Taiwanese companies and prompt greater international exchange, according to CNA.

During TAIROS, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) organized a forum to facilitate Japan-Taiwan smart machinery exchange. The forum will include attendance by Nishioka Yasushi, President of Japan's Industrial Value Chain Initiative, and Huang Han-pang (黃漢邦), Chairman of the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robotics Association, as well as well-known figures in academia and industry.

When speaking at similar robotics event, the Series of Asia Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Exhibition in Taipei on Aug. 29, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said the government is promoting smart manufacturing to help Taiwan's precision manufacturing industry deal with increasingly automated manufacturing, reported CNA.