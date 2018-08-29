TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An associate professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Hong Kong, KC Cheung (張祺忠), recently reported to the police that his wife, Tina Chan (陳慧文), was missing.

It turned out Tuesday, Aug. 28, that the missing wife was quite probably murdered by her husband. And her body was found hidden in a wooden box at her husband's office at the University of Hong Kong.

The police found a sealed wooden box in the office of KC Cheung yesterday and found the grisly body of his wife, hidden inside for at least 12 days.

KC Cheung was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder.

After his wife disappeared on Aug. 17, Cheung reported to the police on Aug. 20, saying that she had not returned home following an argument.

Hong Kong media reported that the Cheung family made posters and posted them on the campus of Hong Kong University, asking people to help find the missing Tina Chan.

At about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, Hong Kong detectives escorted Cheung to his apartment at Hong Kong University. After searching for nearly an hour, Cheung was sent back to the police station.

One hour later, the police moved a wooden box suspected of hiding his wife’s body from his office and found a bag of other pieces of evidence, including wires believed to have strangled Chan to death.

Cheung’s friend said that he appeared “completely normal” and did not talk about either his family or his wife when they had lunch together on Aug. 24 at the cafeteria of Hong Kong University.

It was said that 53-year-old Cheung had quarrels with his wife, of the same age, over domestic issues on the evening of Aug. 16, the day before she disappeared.