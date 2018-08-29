TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 2018 Wulai Makauy Street Party will take place in Wulai Old Street on Sep. 15, but the 450 tickets sold out on Wednesday, the same they went on sale.

Ticket holders will be eligible to enjoy music, local delicacies, and the party.

Makauy is a special natural seasoning that is used to create a special fragrant flavor for dishes.

According to the Economic Development Department of New Taipei City, the price of a ticket to the party is NT$200, and ticket holders can get a serving from each of 10 dishes and two drinks in addition to fried rice, fried noodles, popcorn, and soft drinks.

The 10 dishes include roast suckling pig, pork shank with Makauy, trout with Makauy, free-range chicken with Makauy, millet Mochi, rice in a bamboo tube, spa boiled egg, a grilled pork kebab, a grilled vegetable kebab, a grilled chicken kebab, and beer, according to the agency.

Each ticket holder will also get a gift set of Makauy beer, Makauy jerk, or a set of eco friendly tableware, the agency said.

The party time is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sep. 15, but ticket holders are advised to come at 5:30 p.m.