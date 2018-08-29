TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Taiwanese animated film "Gone With The World" has won the grand jury prize at the 2018 San Diego International Kids' Film Festival, which was held in San Diego from Aug. 24 to 26.

Previously, "Gone With The World" also won the Best Animation Award at Festigious International Film Festival.

The animation production team consists of six Taiwanese who have graduated from the Digital Media Department of Ming Chuan University, including Yang Chi-chun (楊琪均), Kuo Chia-tse (郭家澤), Lu Xin (呂欣), Yeh Yi-ling (葉依玲), Wu Wen-jie (吳文杰), and Chang Chun-kai (張均楷).

According to team members, the film took two years to produce. The animation film touches on global warming and environmental issues from the perspective of animals. The movie also explored climate change and depicted the attitude of millennials toward the environment. The movie has no dialogue, brings the viewers to feel more emotions when watching.

In the meantime, five members of the team have set up "US Studio" (貳拾工作室) with the hope of brightening Taiwan animation industry in the future.