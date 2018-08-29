TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two award-winning short films commissioned the Yushan National Park (玉山國家公園) won the Platinum Award at the WorldFest film festival in Houston, U.S.

"Mountaineering to Yushan" (玉山行) and "Postcards from Nanan" (來自南安的明信片) were both produced by 16:9 Production Studios, and were successful amid fierce competition, totaling more than 1,000 entries.

The success in Houston continues a string of accolades for "Mountaineering to Yushan," with the short film winning awards at international film festivals in Portugal, Spain and the U.S., according to CNA.

Lin Wen-ho (林文和) deputy head of Yushan National Park told CNA that "Mountaineering to Yushan" is a film that showcases safe mountaineering and is distinctly different from dogmatic educational videos.

"Mountaineering to Yushan" can be viewed below:



Video courtesy of Yushan National Park.

Lin told CNA that "Postcards from Nanan" was made to showcase the beautiful scenery and ecology of Nanan, on the East side of Yushan National Park, and also brings awareness to the cultural features of the region.

"Postcards from Nanan" can be viewed below:



Video courtesy of Yushan National Park.