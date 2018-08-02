TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Wednesday that this year’s efforts to promote Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations (UN) during its General Assembly session will be stronger, even though it will not seek the country’s admission into the organization.

The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 18 in New York, with the theme of the general debate being “Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Hsieh Wu-chiao (謝武樵) said taking into consideration domestic and international factors, the ministry will not submit an application for admission into the UN. He also said Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) does not have a plan to visit New York during the General Assembly session.

▶︎ Deputy Foreign Minister Hsieh Wu-chiao talks about the ministry’s plan to promote Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations (Teng Pei-ju/Taiwan News)

Hsieh said the plan for this year is focused on three points, including urging the UN not to exclude the 23-million Taiwanese population from the organization, asking the UN not to block Taiwanese people and reporters from participating in or reporting on UN-related events, and demand the inclusion of Taiwan in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiated by the UN.

“We hope to once again remind the world that Taiwan is a reasonable, positive, and contributing force in the region and to the world,” said the deputy minister.

However, the measures laid out by MOFA do not seem to show much difference compared to previous years. It includes having Taiwan’s diplomatic allies speaking out in favor of the country during the general debate and sending formal letters to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

MOFA will also release a series of micro-films promoting Taiwan’s achievements in realizing the UN’s SDGs, and the foreign minister will publish an article appealing to international society about the fact that Taiwan is currently excluded by the UN.

Hsieh emphasized that the actions must be “consistent” and “coherent” in order to gain support and recognition from Taiwanese people as well as the international community. “We will make our voice louder.”