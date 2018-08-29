TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – HBO Asia announced Aug. 29 plans to film a documentary based on “The Teenage Psychic” (通靈少女) – an original series that featured an all-Taiwanese cast and received rave reviews after its release in 2017.

The announcement was made to time with the “Ghost Month” in Taiwan, when spirits and deceased ancestors are believed to come out of the underworld and roam the land of the living in the seventh lunar month, said HBO Asia.

The documentary, titled “The World Behind the Teenage Psychic” (通靈少女背後的神隱世界), will delve into the supernatural world of Taiwan from the perspectives of Taoist and Buddhist religions, traditional temple culture, as well as indigenous beliefs.

Taiwan has a fascinating religious culture (Photo by FB The Teenage Psychic)

To be filmed entirely in Taiwan, the one-hour long movie will feature narrations by a number of local religious followers and scholars to explain the reasons why these customs are so deeply rooted in the modern society and continue to thrive, according to HBO Asia.



Lee Chien-na (李千娜), a Taiwanese actress who starred in the miniseries The Teenage Psychic, will also feature in the new film. She will lead the audience on a journey to her home region of Nantou and talk about the perceptions towards life and death in modern Taiwan.

The World Behind the Teenage Psychic, the second original documentary produced by HBO Asia, is scheduled to be released later this year on TV channels and online platforms of the Southeast Asian division of HBO, reported CNA.

Taoist practices in Taiwan (Photo by FB The Teenage Psychic)