Breaking News: Israeli-American murder suspect escapes after being surrounded by Philippine police

  299
By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/29 16:41
Customer (left), Oren Shlomo Mayer (right). (DC Tattoos Facebook image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Reports are surfacing that Philippine police pinpointed the location of a man suspected of taking part in the savage murder and dismemberment of a Canadian English teacher last week, however he apparently managed to evade capture.

The second suspect in the gruesome murder of a Canadian English teacher-turned drug dealer has been identified by police as a 37-year-old Israeli-American tattoo artist named Oren Shlomo Mayer, who goes by the handle "Oz Diamond" and the Chinese name of 孫武生. After allegedly joining African-American male Ewart Odane Bent in ambushing, murdering and dismembering 43-year-old Canadian English teacher Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan (Chinese name 顏柏萊) with machetes on Aug. 21, Mayer is believed to have fled the country on Aug. 23 on a plane bound for the Philippine capital of Manila. 

After Mayer fled, Taiwanese police requested assistance from Philippine police in hunting down the suspect in the Philippines, which Taiwan has a extradition agreement with. TVBS News today reported that Philippine police managed to pinpoint the hotel where Mayer was staying and had him surrounded, but he somehow "took advantage of the chaos" to escape at the last minute. 

The exact date and time of the raid is unclear, but it appears that Mayer remains at large in the Philippines. 
